San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Thornton (left Achilles strain) and RHP Jon Edwards (forearm strain) are also headed to the Padres’ extended spring training facility in Arizona on Sunday afternoon to start facing live hitters as the next stage before rehab assignments. Thornton will also go through fielding drills to test his Achilles.

RHP James Shields last year gave up 33 homers, equaling the most allowed by a pitcher in the Major Leagues. On Saturday night, he gave up his fifth and sixth homers of the season, although he hadn’t given up a home run in his three previous starts.

2B Jemile Weeks strained his right hamstring trying to run a sacrifice bunt into a single in the seventh inning on Saturday night. Padres manager Andy Green said Weeks will go on the disabled list, joining Yangervis Solarte, Cory Spangenberg and Alexi Amarista as the fourth infielder on the DL. Weeks was filling in for Spangenberg and Amarista at second.