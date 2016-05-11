San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea (3-1, 3.82 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in Wednesday’s opener of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. It’s his fourth on the road and first ever against the Cubs. He collected his third win of the year last week against the Mets, going a career-high eight innings while allowing just one run and holding the Mets hitless until two outs in the seventh inning.

LHP Keith Hessler was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He was 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in 20 appearances spanning two seasons for Arizona, including two in relief this year for three innings and no record or saves.

RHP Cesar Vargas (0-2) was pulled after four innings in his fourth career start. He allowed six runs in that span after giving up just two runs in his first 16 1/3 career innings. The 10 hits allowed were the most by a Padres starter since Ian Kennedy allowed 11 on Sept. 24, 2015 against San Francisco.

CF Jon Jay was 2-for-4 with a fifth-inning double and RBI as he extended his hitting streak to five games. Jay is batting .450 (9-for-20) in the span.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 2.12 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season as he works the regularly scheduled night game. He earned the win in his last start, allowing no runs on three hits over five innings in the Padres’ 2-0 win over the Mets. Pomeranz is the great-grandson of Garland Buckeye, who pitched for three teams over five seasons between 1918-28.

PH Alex Dickerson launched his first career home run -- a grand slam -- to right field off Cubs RHP Adam Warren to cut the deficit to 8-7 late in Tuesday’s game. “It’s really a historic place, a very big spot in baseball,” Dickerson said. “It’s really special to make my mark in my career at a place like this.”

LF Melvin Upton went 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored. It was his first home run since a walk-off blast on April 16 vs. Arizona, snapping a streak of 65 consecutive at-bats without a homer.