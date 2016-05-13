San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea got a no-decision in Game 1 of Wednesday’s split doubleheader with the Cubs. He gave up four runs on seven hits while walking a season-high-tying four and striking out three in five innings. He has a 7.54 ERA with 11 walks in four day games this year.

LHP Keith Hessler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, clearing a spot for newly acquired C Hector Sanchez on the active roster. San Diego claimed Hessler off waivers Tuesday from Arizona. He was 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in seven games for Double-A Mobile and had no record with a 9.00 ERA in two outings for the Diamondbacks.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-3) struck out a career-high-tying 10 and allowed just three hits through six shutout innings during a 1-0 win over the Cubs in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday. It was his second consecutive win. “Our bullpen did a great job today in both games, and that’s huge,” Pomeranz said. “If I keep going five or six every time and they come in and throw three or four scoreless, that’s pretty awesome.” He has now allowed just two runs in 11 innings pitched at Wrigley Field.

C Hector Sanchez, designated for assignment by the White Sox on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday. He went 1-for-7 with an RBI in two games for the White Sox this year.

C Hector Sanchez, acquired off waivers Wednesday from the White Sox, will join the Padres on Friday in Milwaukee. He went 1-for-7 with an RBI in two games for Chicago this year.

LHP Robbie Erlin was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday.

C Christian Bethancourt was steady behind the plate in handling four pitchers and also supplied the game’s lone run with a towering solo homer in the Padres’ 1-0 victory over the Cubs in a doubleheader nightcap. “Bethancourt was unbelievable today behind the dish, the best I’ve seen him block,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He called a great game and obviously hit the ball out of the stadium. Not a bad day for the kid.”

RHP Fernando Rodney became only the second Padres pitcher ever to earn two saves in a day, joining Rollie Fingers (1977 at San Francisco). He has not allowed an earned run in 14 appearances (14 innings) this season, and he increased his save total to 10.

3B Brett Wallace went just 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s opening game, but his one hit was the key for the Padres. Wallace clubbed a three-run, two-out home run in the seventh inning to give San Diego the lead. He recorded three RBIs in a game for the first time since Aug. 17, 2013, at the Angels while with Houston. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the nightcap Wednesday.

RHP James Shields (1-5, 3.60 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season Thursday night as the Padres open a four-game weekend series in Milwaukee. Shields has gone 1-3 in his last five starts with a 3.09 ERA. He took the loss in his last outing on Saturday against the Mets, allowing four runs in six innings in the Padres’ 6-3 defeat.