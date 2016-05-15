FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 15, 2016 / 10:40 PM / in a year

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A El Paso, where he had appeared in 10 games and posted a 5.93 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. Campos also appeared in one game for San Diego this season, allowing seven runs (five earned), four hits and a walk in 1/3 of an inning on April 21. Campos claimed the victory against Milwaukee, pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

INF/OF Alex Dickerson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday morning, allowing the Padres to add an extra reliever. Since being brought up May 2, Dickerson appeared in eight games for San Diego, going 2-for-10 with a home run and four RBIs.

OF Matt Kemp snapped out of his recent slump Saturday, going 3-for-5 and finishing a triple short of the cycle. Kemp had gone hitless in his previous 14 at-bats, dropping his average to .246.

RHP Luis Perdomo made his first career start on Saturday, pitching two innings and allowing two runs, four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Perdomo started in place of Andrew Cashner, who was placed on the disabled list Friday.

