San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tayron Guerrero was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear a roster spot for the return of INF/OF Alexi Amarista from the disabled list. Guerrero, 25, allowed one run in two innings during his lone appearance for the Padres, which was his major league debut.

OF Jabari Blash, picked by Oakland from Seattle in the Rule 5 draft and then traded to the Padres, was designated for assignment by San Diego, and the Mariners announced Wednesday that they’re declining to take him back. They will take either a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Padres to close the deal.

OF Jabari Blash, a Rule 5 draft pick designated for assignment by the Padres last Friday, will remain in the San Diego organization after a deal was reached with his former organization. The Mariners will receive a player to be named or cash. Blash, 26, hit .120 (4-for-25) with no RBIs in 23 games for the Padres. He was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

CF Jon Jay (shoulder) has rebounded and will avoid the disabled list. He came off the bench Wednesday and went 0-for-1. Jay hasn’t started since injuring his shoulder in Milwaukee on a dive in the outfield. Jay is leading the majors with a .500 average (13-for-26) with runners in scoring position. For a team which struggles for runs, Jay’s return can’t come soon enough.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista was reinstated off the disabled list after being down with a strained hamstring since April 20. Amarista didn’t make the club out of camp, but when he was called up, he produced in 21 at-bats, hitting .333. Amarista’s return is key with the INFs Cory Spangenberg, Yangervis Solare and Jemile Weeks all on the DL.

RHP Tyson Ross, the Padres’ Opening Day starter, could be back before the All-Star break, according to manager Andy Green. But in the same breath, Green admits there is no timetable for Ross’ return. Ross, sidelined due to a sore right shoulder, has yet to resume throwing.

3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) is likely the next Padres infielder to return from the disabled list. Solarte wasn’t believed to be that far behind INF Alexi Amarista in their rehabs, and Amarista was reinstated Wednesday. Solarte’s return would limit Brett Wallace’s exposure on defense.

RHP Andrew Cashner (hamstring) threw a bullpen session, and manager Andy Green said Cashner “doesn’t have any limitations at all.” Cashner is expected to be activated off the disabled list during the Padres’ road trip that starts Monday in San Francisco.