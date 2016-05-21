San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Jon Jay returned to the lineup after not starting since Friday, when he hurt his shoulder while making a diving play in Milwaukee. Jay’s presence was felt quickly, as he singled in his first at-bat, and he finished 2-for-4. “He’s a big part of the team,” manager Andy Green said. “We are thrilled to have him back.” Jay entered the game as the majors’ top hitter with runners in scoring position, batting .500 (13-for-26).

INF Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) started a two-game rehab stint with Triple A El Paso, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs on Thursday. Manager Andy Green said the team will evaluate Solarte’s progress, but it doesn’t seem as if Solarte is that far off from rejoining the team. With Solarte being out, left-handed-hitting INF Brett Wallace, an offensive player, has been forced to play more defense than the club prefers.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. is being rewarded for his improved play. For the second time this season, Upton batted in the No. 2 hole, and it could be a move that isn’t short-term. “What Melvin has been doing is getting on base,” manager Andy Green said. Wil Myers has been batting second for the majority of games, but his bat has cooled of late. Upton has gone from the eighth spot on Opening Day to No. 5, No. 4 and now No. 2. He went 0-for-4 on Thursday.

RHP Andrew Cashner (hamstring) continues to make progress. and he should be ready to go when eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. Manager Andy Green said Cashner could start in that game at San Francisco. Or the team could keep veteran RHP James Shields on his usual schedule, with Cashner throwing Wednesday.