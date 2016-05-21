FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 22, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) has yet to resume running. He suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and there is no timetable for when he resumes baseball activities. Of the Padres’ four injured infielders, Spangenberg will be the last to return.

3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) will play one more game for Triple-A El Paso and then the team will decide its next move. Solarte had a triple in a game on Thursday night and looks to be ready. “I wish he would have stayed at second,” manager Andy Green said, cognizant of Solarte’s moody hamstring. It’s possible Solarte joins the team for Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers.

RF Mat Kemp was down on Friday. “We’re just giving Matt a day,” manager Andy Green said. “He’s really been grinding lately.” Kemp, who average has dropped to .238, is coming off an 0 for 4 night in which he struck out three times and committed a two-base error in Thursday’s loss to the Giants. Kemp flied out as a pinch-hitter on Friday.

INF Jemile Weeks (hamstring) is seeking additional medical opinons on his injury, hoping to avoid surgery. Weeks, who played well in the field after being called up with the rash of injuries to infielders, won’t be returning any time soon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.