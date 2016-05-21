San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) has yet to resume running. He suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and there is no timetable for when he resumes baseball activities. Of the Padres’ four injured infielders, Spangenberg will be the last to return.

3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) will play one more game for Triple-A El Paso and then the team will decide its next move. Solarte had a triple in a game on Thursday night and looks to be ready. “I wish he would have stayed at second,” manager Andy Green said, cognizant of Solarte’s moody hamstring. It’s possible Solarte joins the team for Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers.

RF Mat Kemp was down on Friday. “We’re just giving Matt a day,” manager Andy Green said. “He’s really been grinding lately.” Kemp, who average has dropped to .238, is coming off an 0 for 4 night in which he struck out three times and committed a two-base error in Thursday’s loss to the Giants. Kemp flied out as a pinch-hitter on Friday.

INF Jemile Weeks (hamstring) is seeking additional medical opinons on his injury, hoping to avoid surgery. Weeks, who played well in the field after being called up with the rash of injuries to infielders, won’t be returning any time soon.