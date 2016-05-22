San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B-OF Jose Pirela was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday to make room for 3B Yangervis Solarte on the 25-man roster. Pirela was hitting .154 (6-for-39) with the Padres since being promoted from El Paso on April 22 with the loss of four infielders -- Solarte, Alexi Amarista, Cory Spangenberg and Jemile Weeks -- to injuries.

RHP Cesar Vargas, who hadn’t started a game anywhere since 2012 until the Padres made him a starter this spring, worked a career-high seven innings on Saturday night and tied his career high with seven strikeouts. “Vargas was outstanding,” Padres manager Andy Green said. The two runs allowed came on a homer by Trayce Thompson. Vargas has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six starts.

3B Yangervis Solarte was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. Solarte had been sidelined since April 10 with a right hamstring strain. He was 5-for-7 with a double, two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored in two rehab starts for Triple-A El Paso. Padres manager Andy Green said Solarte will play second as well as third because he wants to keep the bat of 3B Brett Wallace in the lineup. Solarte entered Saturday night’s game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and drew the winning walk-off walk in the 11th.

LHP Ryan Buchter, who was in the Dodgers minor league system last season, struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday. Buchter has struck out six of the seven Dodgers he has faced the past two nights. He has worked 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings since April 12, the longest active scoreless innings streak in the National League and the second-longest in the major leagues.