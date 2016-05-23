San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea started Sunday's game and was staked to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. However, he walked the leadoff hitter in the top of the sixth and was charged with three runs without retiring a hitter in the inning. "I didn't get the job done in the sixth," Rea said. "With a four-run lead, you have to be on the attack. That leadoff walk in the sixth is where it all started."

LF Melvin Upton Jr. was 3-for-7 Sunday and drove home the tying run with an eighth-inning triple. Upton hit a walk-off homer Friday against the Dodgers and came within a foot of duplicating the feat Saturday night. Upton is hitting .297 (19-for-64) in his last 17 games and is hitting .327 (18-for-55) in the seventh inning or later this season with two doubles, a triple and four homers.

RF Matt Kemp, who went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts Sunday, is in a major slump. He has one hit -- a homer Tuesday off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner -- in his last 28 at-bats with 12 strikeouts. Kemp has perennially struggled in May. Last year he hit .186 in May with no homers and 10 RBIs. This May, he is hitting .155 (13-for-84) with three homers and 11 RBIs.

LHP Ryan Buchter's scoreless streak ended at 18 2/3 innings Sunday when he gave up a game-tying homer to Dodgers PH Justin Turner with one out in the seventh inning. Buchter had struck out six of the seven Dodgers he faced going into Sunday's outing, which marked the first time this season that he worked in a third consecutive game.