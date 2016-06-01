San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Jon Jay ranked third in the major leagues through Monday with a .441 batting average with runners in scoring position. He also ranked third in hitting with runners on base (.420). Jay is batting .274 overall, but just .224 with no one on base.

RHP Tyson Ross may resume throwing this week, manager Andy Green said. Ross started the season opener, then went on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Green said there is no timetable for Ross' return to action.

RF Matt Kemp, the highest-paid Padre at $21,750,000 per season, hit his team-leading 13th home run with San Diego trailing 16-2 in the sixth inning. He's batting just .229, including .154 over the past 25 games.

RHP James Shields had worked at least six innings in 14 consecutive starts, dating back to last season, before going just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday. The only longer such streak in the majors this season belongs to Washington's Stephen Strasburg, who has an active streak of 16 games. Since 2007, Shields' first full season in the majors, he ranks first in innings pitched (2,055 1/3).