San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cesar Vargas is awaiting the results from an MRI on his sore throwing elbow. Vargas showed promise when coming up to lend a hand to a rotation which lost Tyson Ross, Robbie Erlin, and for a stretch, Andrew Cashner. Vargas impressed the Padres brass when allowing one or fewer runs in his first three starts. Vargas was a reliever with last year with Yankees, but the Padres see his future as a starter.

RHP Tyson Ross resumed playing catch from 45-60 feet. Ross hasn’t pitched since Opening Day because of a strained shoulder. Manager Andy Green said the team will continue to progress slowly and it’s doubtful Ross returns before the All-Star break.

2B Cory Spangenberg was being counted on to have an impact near the top of the order and shore up the right side of the infield. But he continues to progress slowly from a quad strain. To try and accelerate the healing period, Spangenberg had a stem-cell treatment. He is currently in the middle of a five-day rest period.

RHP Fernando Rodney continues to be among the few bright points for the woeful Padres. Rodney is pitching so well that he might be a valuable piece when the Padres start shedding players at the trading deadline. Rodney has converted all 10 save opportunities and hasn’t allowed an earned run this season, a stretch of 19 innings.