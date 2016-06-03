San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A El Paso when the Padres recalled RHP Colin Rea to make the Thursday start against the Mariners. Overall, Campos was 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA with San Diego. However, in his third stint this season, Campos allowed one hit with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Colin Rea, recalled to make the start Thursday, couldn’t get the win despite being staked to a 10-run lead. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He departed with one out in the sixth with the Padres leading the Mariners 12-4.

RHP Cesar Vargas, who has been on the disabled list since May 29, had a MRI exam that showed the pain in his arm was the flexor muscle and not the UCL. But Vargas will not be able to throw a ball for at least three weeks before the flexor is re-evaluated.

CF Jon Jay collected a career-high five hits Thursday. He is 9-for-11 the last two games with four runs and two RBIs to raise his batting average from .274 to .301. He has six doubles in his past seven games.

RHP Brandon Maurer has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits over his last nine outings covering 7 2/3 innings, bumping his ERA from 3.57 to 7.01. As the Padres blew a 10-run lead and lost Thursday, he took the loss after allowing three hits to the three batters he faced. All of the runners eventually scored.

LHP Ryan Buchter has allowed five runs on four hits a walk and a hit batter over his last three innings as his ERA has jumped from 0.43 to 2.25. He was charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning Thursday.