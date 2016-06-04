San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso. Baumann is recovering from a lower back strain. He has yet to pitch this season.

CF Jon Jay singled in the first and finished 1-for-4. He is 10-for-16 over the last three games and his hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. During that run, he is hitting .413 (19-for-46) with six doubles and nine runs scored.

LHP Drew Pomeranz matched his career-long start with Friday night's seven-inning effort. And for the second time in his last three starts, Pomeranz allowed two hits over seven shutout innings. Friday marked the fifth time in 11 starts that Pomeranz didn't allow an earned run.

RHP Jon Edwards threw five outings at extended spring training. He's recovering from a flexor strain in his right elbow and was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake Elsinore on Thursday.

LF Melvin Upton Jr.'s straight steal of home in the fourth was his 12th stolen base of the season. He ranks fourth in the National League in steals and fifth in the major leagues. The last time a Padre recorded a straight steal of home was July 14, 2012, by Everth Cabrera at Dodger Stadium.

RF Matt Kemp's 458-foot homer to left in the first inning matched the longest recorded homer in the 13-season history of Petco Park. Adrian Gonzalez hit a 458-homer to right-center while with the Padres on April 26, 2009. Kemp's homer was his 14th of the season. He is 6-for-15 in the first three days of June with a homer and five RBIs after hitting .186 in May for a second straight season.