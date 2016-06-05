FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 6, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Fernando Tatis. Jr. was traded to the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

RHP Tyson Ross continues to play catch, his most recent session having him tossing the baseball up to 90 feet. Ross, the team's Opening Day starter, hasn't pitched since the first game. Ross will need to increase his distance to 150 feet before starting a throwing program. He won't be back until after the All-Star break.

2B Cory Spangenberg remains shut down with a strained quad. Spangenberg underwent stem-cell treatment and is resting the leg. It appears he won't return any time soon, certainly not by the All-Star break.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He made the club's Opening Day roster before being optioned out on May 24. Quackenbush (2-2) will worked 1 1/3 innings in Saturday's win over the Rockies. "I never had any doubts he can handle big situations," manager Andy Green said.

RHP Erik Johnson, acquired in the trade for RHP James Shields, was optioned to Triple A-El Paso. It could be a temporary assignment as manager Andy Green said Johnson would eventually take Shields' spot in the rotation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
