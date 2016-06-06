San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush, who returned from Triple-A El Paso on Friday and was impressive later that night in 1 1/3 innings, came back with a purpose. Quackenbush worked on succeeding up in the strike zone, and he accomplished that against the Rockies when he got Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado. “He didn’t go down there and just wait for the phone to ring to come back up,” manager Andy Green said. “He’s a pro in every sense of the word.”

RHP Erik Johnson, the key piece coming to the Padres in the James Shields trade, will take Shields’ spot in the roster. That means Johnson should make his Padres debut Friday at Colorado. Johnson could get an inning of minor league work or just throw an extended period leading up to Friday. He was optioned to Triple-A El Paso for the time being.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. was out of the San Diego lineup for a day off, replaced by Travis Jankowski.

SS Alexei Ramirez is showing some life in his bat of late, and it is because he is trying to do what some coaches don’t want hitters to do: pull the ball. Manager Andy Green said Ramirez’s strength, instead of using the entire field, is turning on the pitch. That was driven home in batting sessions with the Padres coaches. “He was trying to be efficient and hit the ball to right field, but he’s more of a pull hitter,” Green said. “Once he got on board with that, you see the results.” Ramirez went 2-for-4 on Sunday.

LHP Christian Friedrich, who has won two consecutive outings, starts Monday in the series opener against the Braves. Friedrich is 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA. “He competes,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He has had some command issues, but he hasn’t let that deter him. He has given us opportunities to win ballgames.” Friedrich will be starting against Atlanta for the first time. In five career relief appearances vs. the Braves, he has no decisions and a 7.36 ERA.