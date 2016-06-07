FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
#US MLB
June 8, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Austin Hedges, who had surgery to remove the fractured tip of the hamate bone on his left hand on April 27, is catching games in extended spring training. He is expected to join Triple-A El Paso for a rehab assignment next week.

3B/2B Yangervis Solarte's three-run homer Monday night was his fourth in 11 games. Solarte, who was out from April 9 to May 21 with a hamstring strain, is hitting .378 (17-for-45) with 11 RBIs over his past 13 games.

RHP Jon Edwards, on the disabled list since the start of spring training with a strained flexor tendon, shut it down over the weekend while preparing for his second rehab outing for Class A Lake Elsinore. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 Monday to extend his season-best hitting streak to nine games. He is 12-for-34 (.353) during the streak.

LHP Christian Friedrich won his third consecutive start for the Padres on Monday on a 7-2 victory over the Braves. In those three games, he has allowed six runs (five earned) on 18 hits and seven walks with 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings for a 2.41 ERA.

