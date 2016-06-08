San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea worked seven innings for the third time this season. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts Tuesday night. The Padres turned two double plays behind him. “I thought Colin got stronger as the game moved along,” said Padres manager Andy Green. “I caught my second wind around the fifth,” said Rea, who threw 90 pitches.

C Derek Norris’ game-tying home run leading off the bottom of the ninth Tuesday night continued his recent resurgence. Norris is 10-for-27 in his last seven starts with two doubles and two homers for six RBIs and five runs scored. The surge has raised his average from .179 to .208.

RHP Jon Edwards has been shut down following an MRI on his elbow. “It will be a couple of days before we know more and determine the next steps,” said Padres manager Andy Green. Edwards was about to make his second rehab appearance with Class A Lake Elsinore Sunday when he felt pain in his right arm. He has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a strain in his flexor tendon.

SS Alexei Ramirez singled after C Derek Norris and scored the eventual winning run. The single extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 straight games. He is 13-for-37 during the streak.