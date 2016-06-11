San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth that lifted the Padres to their 7-5 win. With a sacrifice fly in the third, Myers had four RBI. In 11 career games at Coors Field, Myers is hitting .362 (17-for-47) with two doubles, four homers and 11 RBI. In nine games this month, Myers is hitting .459 (17-for-37) with four doubles, six homers, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

RHP Erik Johnson joined the team and will make his Padres debut when he starts Saturday. The Padres acquired Johnson on June 4 in a deal that sent RHP James Shields to the Chicago White Sox. Johnson is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 career starts spread over four seasons with the White Sox, including two this year when he went 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA. Johnson made a start at Coors Field with the White Sox on April 9, 2014, and threw 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings while allowing nine hits and four runs in a no-decision as the White Sox lost 10-4.

RHP Jon Edwards (right flexor strain) underwent PRP and stem cell injection in his elbow and will be idle for eight to 10 weeks, manager Andy Green said. The Padres hope Edwards is able to pitch by the end of the season. If this course of action doesn’t work, Edwards is likely facing Tommy John surgery. Green said the MRI on Edwards’ elbow shows wear on his UCL but no tear. Green said there are many studies showing that the type of injury Edwards has has been responsive to PRP injections and stem cell injections “so we’re optimistic that it works.”

RHP Andrew Cashner left after throwing six pitches with upper back and neck tightness. He struck out Charlie Blackmon and was lifted after throwing a first-pitch ball to DJ LeMahieu. Cashner had the back and neck tightness late in his bullpen session warming up, and his fastball was just 85 mph against Blackmon before manager Green took his starter out. Green said, “He just wasn’t able to throw very free and easy today. His velo was down first batter. After watching him throw he didn’t look like his normal self so after a batter, I thought it was best to get him out of there. I‘m not sure what this means going forward. He’s got some tightness. We’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow and figure out what we need to do.”

RHP Luis Perdomo took over after starter Andrew Cashner had to leave after six pitches due to upper back and neck tightness. Perdomo threw a career-high 5 2/3 innings, the longest outing by a reliever in the majors this year and the longest by a Padres reliever since Tim Stauffer threw 5 2/3 innings against St. Louis on May 22, 2013. Perdomo allowed eight hits and four runs, three earned, with one walk and a career-high seven strikeouts.