San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Erik Johnson was recalled from High Class A Lake Elsinore to make his Padres debut Saturday. He gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 32 pitches in the first, walking the first two batters he faced and then yielding a three-run homer to Carlos Gonzalez and finished with 90 pitches. start Saturday. “During the first inning it was a little bit of being with a new team, trying to be yourself in a new place, in a new environment,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Anderson, who was acquired in the June 4 deal that sent James Shields to the Chicago White Sox. “Sometimes it takes a lot of interaction. He found the interaction after the first inning and threw the ball well after that.”

3B Yangervis Solarte left the game after the fourth inning due to a left thumb contusion. “He’s going to be fine,” Padres mananger Andy Green said. “It’s just that he’s gotten jammed a number of times and missed some games. There is some swelling now. On his first at-bat, he didn’t appear to swing the bat, and it seemed a good time to give him the rest of the game (off).” The switch-hitting Solarte was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth.

RHP Andrew Cashner (strained neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He left his start Friday night after six pitches and was examined by a Rockies’ orthopedist at Coors Field, and manager Andy Green said Cashner will undergo an MRI exam when the Padres return home after their weekend series at Colorado. “It’s something where he probably won’t be ready to pitch in five days, so we’re going to give it a little bit of time,” Green said, “and not try to push it too quick and try to get him back healthy at the end of the time (on the disabled list). Green added Cashner didn’t sleep well and was in some pain. ”We’ll get him checked out,“ Green said. ”Sometimes those neck things, they come and they go; so hopefully it goes away prettuy quickly.

RHP Luis Perdomo, who relieved Andrew Cashner (strained neck) in the first inning Friday, will take Cashner’s spot in the starting rotation. Perdomo, 23, was acquired in the Rule 5 draft last December and must be kept on the Padres’ roster this season. He made a spot start against the Rockies on June 5 and threw 100 pitches in 5 2/3 innings in relief of Cashner on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned). Perdomo is 1-2 with a 9.50 in 17 games, two starts. “Perdomo obviously threw the ball well yesterday,” Padres mananger Andy Green said. “He’s stretched out after two consecutive starts for us, and we like the way he’s progressing. His numbers aren’t where we’d like them to be, but I think the progress you see in him when you watch him pitch is a reason for optimism and hope that he’s going to turn into a really good starter.”