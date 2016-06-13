San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris made his second start this season batting fourth and went 2-for-4. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 16 games, going 18-for-55 (.327) in that span. In 15 career games at Coors Field, Norris is batting .356 (21-for-59) with eight doubles, one homer, six RBIs and 11 runs scored.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who left Saturday's game after the fourth inning due to a left thumb contusion, was better. He wasn't in the lineup but pinch hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game. Before the game, manager Andy Green said Solarte might be available to pinch hit or play defense. "I will try to give him a day of rest," Green said before the game. "Usually those things are (restrictive for) 48 to 72 hours." The switch-hitting Solarte is able to swing right-handed with no issues but not so from the left side. The Rockies started a left-hander in Tyler Anderson, but Green decided to leave Solarte out of the lineup. After Solarte was sent up to pinch hit, LHP Boone Logan came on to face him in relief of RHP Jason Motte.

LHP Christian Friedrich, whom the Rockies released Feb. 19, opposed his former team for the first time. He allowed one unearned run in six innings on two hits and three walks with a season-high nine strikeouts, his most ever at Coors Field and one short of his season high. Friedrich recorded 10 strikeouts on May 14, 2012 at San Francisco.

RHP Andrew Cashner (strained neck) reported to the clubhouse feeling better. He left his start Friday night after just six pitches with tightness in his neck and upper back. Manager Andy Green said Cashner is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Padres return home after this series at Colorado but might not need one if he continues to improve. "He felt better range of motion, neck movement. He hasn't had an MRI, and hopefully things progress to where he might not even need one. You could tell by the way he walked into the clubhouse today -- much better disposition, body language is better. He's feeling a lot better. I still think it was wise to give him the rest, put him on the (disabled list), so he doesn't feel like he has to rush (back). It still is a neck strain, and we're trying to find out what it is long term."