San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cal Quantrill, the Padres’ top pick in last Thursday’s draft, signed with the team Monday. The right-hander missed the entire 2016 season at Stanford after having Tommy John surgery in March of 2015. But he said Monday that he is at the end of his rehab program and hopes to start facing live hitters as soon as he reaches the Padres training camp in Arizona. He expects to throw around 50 innings this year.

C Christian Bethancourt allowed a single and a walk with a strikeout Monday night as he worked a scoreless inning of relief in a mop-up ninth inning in the Padres 13-4 loss to Miami at Petco Park. It was the second time Bethancourt has appeared as a pitcher. In 1 2/3 scoreless innings, he has allowed a hit, three walks and hit a batter with a strikeout.

OF Travis Jankowski might have dodged a serious injury Monday when he sprained his right ankle hitting the bag while beating out an infield single as a pinch-hitter in the fifth. Jankowski had to be helped off the field. “I thought it was very serious when it happened,” said Padres manager Andy Green. “But he was moving around well after the game and I‘m somewhat optimistic we can avoid the disabled list.”

RHP Andrew Cashner might not have needed to go on the 15-day disabled list last Saturday with a neck strain. His neck has improved to the point where the Padres cancelled a planned MRI.