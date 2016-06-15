San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Ryan Schimpf, 28, doubled in his first major league at-bat Tuesday night after being promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day. Schimpf signed as a minor league free agent with the Padres last Nov. 25 after seven seasons in the Toronto system. He was hitting .355 with El Paso with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 51 games. The left-handed hitter had a .432 on-base percentage with the Chihuahuas and a .729 slugging percentage for a 1.160 OPS that ranked second among all qualifying minor league hitters. He also ranked second in the PCL in homers. “This was something special,” Schimpf said.

RHP Tyson Ross, who has been on the disabled list since his opening day start, played catch from 150 feet Tuesday and is expected to throw his first bullpen session by this weekend. Ross has been on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

C Hector Sanchez was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot for IF Ryan Schimpf on the 25-man roster. Sanchez was claimed on waivers from Toronto on May 12 and made his only start for the Padres two days later. He was 5-for-16 for the Padres. Sanchez was the Padres third catcher and was signed as catching depth when Triple-A catcher Austin Hedges was on the disabled list following surgery to remove the hamate bone in his right hand. Hedges has returned to action, making Sanchez surplus.

OF Travis Jankowski appeared seriously hurt Monday night when turned his right ankle while hitting the first-base bag on a pinch-hit, infield single. Jankowski had to be helped from the field. But he pinch-hit Tuesday night after running during the Padres pre-game drills. “I didn’t expect that,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “I thought that was a much more serious injury.”