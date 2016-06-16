FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 17, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Jon Jay was 2-for-4 with a walk Wednesday. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, going 30-for-92 (.326) with 10 doubles and 15 runs scored.

RHP Fernando Rodney is 13-for-13 in save opportunities this season with a 0.00 ERA after 23 appearances. He has allowed 10 hits and 10 walks plus a hit batter with 21 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. It is the longest a Padres reliever has ever gone to open a season without allowing an earned run.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. was 3-for-3 Wednesday with a double and his ninth homer to fall a triple short of the cycle. He got hit by a pitch in his fourth at-bat. It was Upton's first three-hit game since May 22 and he had been in a 6-for-38 slump with 10 strikeouts over his 10 games before Wednesday.

RHP Luis Perdomo earned his first win as a starter Wednesday afternoon while pitching a career-high six innings. The Padres are 2-1 in the 23-year-old Rule 5 pick's three starts. In his three starts, Perdomo has worked a total of 12 1/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on 18 hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts. His earned run average as a starter is 8.03.

