FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross, who has been on the disabled list since the day after Opening Day with shoulder inflammation, played catch from 150 feet and threw from in front of the mound Thursday. Padres manager Andy Green said he expects Ross to start throwing from the mound within the next week.

1B Wil Myers hit his 15th homer of the season Thursday night. It was also his eighth homer in his last 15 games. Myers is hitting .362 (21-for-58) in June with six doubles, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He has a Major League-leading 14 extra-base hits in June. Myers was 2-for-3 Thursday with a double and the homer with two walks.

RHP Erik Johnson has worked 10 2/3 innings in his first two starts for the Padres and given up five home runs. Acquired in the trade that sent RHP James Shields to the Chicago White Sox, Johnson has allowed 16 hits and four walks and is 0-2 with an 8.44 earned run average. “I thought tonight was a step forward,” said Padres manager Andy Green of Johnson, who allowed three homers and five runs on seven hits in six innings.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. was 2-for-4 Thursday night with two steals, a run scored and a RBI. Upton is hitting .324 (11-for-34) over the last nine games with two doubles, three homers, three steals and seven RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.