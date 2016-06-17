San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross, who has been on the disabled list since the day after Opening Day with shoulder inflammation, played catch from 150 feet and threw from in front of the mound Thursday. Padres manager Andy Green said he expects Ross to start throwing from the mound within the next week.

1B Wil Myers hit his 15th homer of the season Thursday night. It was also his eighth homer in his last 15 games. Myers is hitting .362 (21-for-58) in June with six doubles, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He has a Major League-leading 14 extra-base hits in June. Myers was 2-for-3 Thursday with a double and the homer with two walks.

RHP Erik Johnson has worked 10 2/3 innings in his first two starts for the Padres and given up five home runs. Acquired in the trade that sent RHP James Shields to the Chicago White Sox, Johnson has allowed 16 hits and four walks and is 0-2 with an 8.44 earned run average. “I thought tonight was a step forward,” said Padres manager Andy Green of Johnson, who allowed three homers and five runs on seven hits in six innings.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. was 2-for-4 Thursday night with two steals, a run scored and a RBI. Upton is hitting .324 (11-for-34) over the last nine games with two doubles, three homers, three steals and seven RBIs.