San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Jon Jay was 3-for-5 Friday night with two doubles, giving him a National League-leading 24 doubles on the season. Jay has hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games with a .347 average (34-for-98). He is hitting .368 (25-for-68) in June. He has 12 doubles in his last 21 games.

RF Matt Kemp is hitting .354 in June after hitting only .186 in May for the second straight season. Kemp is 23-for-65 over the first 16 games in June with four doubles and two homers with 13 RBIs.

LHP Christian Friedrich had his worst outing in seven starts as a Padre Friday night. He allowed six runs on nine hits -- including the second and third homers he’s given up this season -- in six innings. Hie earned run average shot up from 2.12 to 3.15.

LHP Ryan Buchter struck out the side on 15 pitches in the ninth Friday night. He has six straight scoreless outings to lower his ERA back to 1.80 after giving up four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter on June 2 against Seattle. He has been scored upon in only three of his 32 outings this season.