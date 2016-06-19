San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea allowed two runs, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on Saturday night in what was arguably his strongest start of a season. The Padres are 7-7 in Rea's 14 starts this season.

CF John Jay is hitting .366 (26-for-71) in 17 games in June. He is batting .319 (69-for-216) in his last 55 games.

RHP Tyson Ross threw from the bullpen mound for the first time since Opening Day. He threw 17 pitches, all strikes. Manager Andy Green said Ross will accompany the Padres on their upcoming road trip and continue throwing bullpens. .

RHP Tyson Ross threw from the bullpen mound on Saturday for the first time since Opening Day. He threw 17 pitches -- all strikes. Manager Andy Green said Ross will accompany the Padres on their road trip and continue throwing bullpens.

1B Wil Myers' homer in the first inning on Saturday night was his team-leading 16th of the season and his ninth this month, which is one shy of a Padres record for June set by Greg Vaughn during his club-record 50-homer season of 1998. Myers' homer was his 11th at Petco Park in 39 home games this season. The club record for homers at Petco Park in a season is 15. Myers is hitting .373 (25-for-67) in June with eight doubles, nine homers and 22 RBIs.

2B Cory Spangenberg, out since April 20 with a quad strain, won't be returning until after the All-Star break. He is not running at the moment.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who didn't start Saturday to give his injured thumb a night off, hit a two-run single as a pinch hitter in the Padres' six-run eighth inning.

2B Jemile Weeks, out since May 8 with a hamstring strain, won't be returning until after the All-Star break. He is not running at the moment.