San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jon Jay sat out Tuesday's game as his right forearm is still bothering him after Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez hit it Sunday. Green said they'll take another look at the situation Wednesday but doesn't seem worried that it will stretch into something that keeps Jay out for a long time. "We'll wait and see how he responds tomorrow," Green said.

RHP Fernando Rodney gave up his first earned run of the season on Tuesday in the ninth inning. If he had gotten the final out, Randy Jones' record of scoreless innings to start a season (26) would have fallen. DH Pedro Alvarez hit a soft infield single that bounced off the bag at first. Green said he might appeal the ruling. 1B Wil Myers said he'd take the error -- it would be his first -- to get the record for Rodney. "It was just one of those unfortunate things that happened," Myers said. "I felt terrible about it."

RF Matt Kemp keeps coming through with runners in scoring position for the Padres. He's now 22-for-61 this season (.361) thanks to an RBI single in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the ninth on Tuesday. Overall, Kemp went 4-for-6 with the two RBIs in Tuesday's win.

SS Alexei Ramirez stretched his hitting streak to five with two hits in Tuesday's win. Ramirez now is 28-for-94 (.298) in his last 25 games and gave the Padres a boost with two big hits.

RHP Luis Perdomo gave up three homers and six runs in five innings on Tuesday but still showed progress at times in his fourth career start. He retired the first eight Orioles and struck out eight, but home runs proved to be his downfall. Still, manager Andy Green saw some good things. "His sinker barely got hit," Green said. "I think it's just got to be a greater reliance on that pitch throughout the day. Big-league hitters, really good big-league hitters, have trouble with it. The kid's close."