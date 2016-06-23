San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jon Jay (forearm injury) sat out again Wednesday but may return Thursday or Friday.

OF Jon Jay (forearm) sat out for the second straight day, after resting on Monday's off-day, and manager Andy Green said they'll wait another day or two to see how his injured forearm feels. LHP Gio Gonzalez hit Jay in Sunday's game, and he came out but X-rays were negative. Still, he has not played since then. "Give him another day to rest, and hopefully tomorrow or (the) next day, he's back in there," Green said. "We're just progressing, hoping that he gets back here quick."

CF Travis Jankowski caused trouble from the lead-off spot in both games in this series. He tied a career high with two hits Wednesday and added two steals. That's also a career best for the young outfielder.

RHP Erik Johnson's troubles continued in Wednesday's loss. He slipped to 0-5 this season (0-3 with the Padres), giving up six runs on nine hits in four-plus innings. Johnson gave up two more home runs, which have been a big problem this season, and he's now allowed 12 homers in 25 1/3 innings. "For me, the progress I'm making, and the way I feel about how things are going are that a lot of those one-run innings could have easily been zeros that I throw up on the scoreboard," Johnson said.

RHP Fernando Rodney's agent appealed to Major League Baseball to change the scoring ruling in Tuesday night's game on DH Pedro Alvarez's infield single in the ninth, a play which allowed an earned run to score, the first one the pitcher has allowed all year. That ended a streak of 25 2/3 consecutive innings without an earned run to start the season, just one-third of an inning short of the team record (Randy Jones, 1975).

LF Melvin Upton, Jr. saw his six-game hitting streak end but it's the hit that he almost got which could have changed Wednesday's game. He sent a long fly ball over the foul pole in left in the fifth. The Padres thought it was a homer, but the umpires called it foul and a crew chief review upheld the decision. A home run would have given the Padres a 4-3 lead there but Baltimore stayed ahead at 3-2 and then scored the game's final four runs. "You get two runs on the board, it's a much different baseball game." Green said. "You get some momentum. You get some positive momentum. You get a guy on the ropes, and Ubaldo's been on the ropes a few times this year, and that changes the complexion of the game to a degree."

RF Matt Kemp hit only .186 in May but has turned that around in June, batting .370 this month. Kemp went now 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Wednesday's loss. He's got eight extra-base hits, 11 runs scored and 18 RBIs in 20 June games.