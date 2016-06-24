San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris admitted to losing some confidence in mid-May when his batting average bottomed out at .167. "The back half of May I was swinging the bat pretty well," Norris said. "I just stuck with the process." The old adage is that it's a long season, and Norris' resolve is beginning to pay off. On Thursday night, Norris hit a three-run home run in a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. "We counted on him to be a middle of the order production guy," said manager Andy Green. "It's good to see him get going. There was no point in time we thought he was going to hit .160." It was Norris' third homer in five games. He's now hit safely in 13 of 17 games in June. "A homer here and there, sure," Norris said. "Definitely some work still left to do. I felt there were some more pitches to hit tonight that I fouled off. I'll keep improving."

CF Jon Jay was out of the lineup again Thursday and hasn't played since being hit by a pitch on Sunday. The Padres will miss his bat with the Reds starting left-handers in three of the four games. "It hurts having him out. You love having him out there being the catalyst for the offense," said manager Andy Green. "Hopefully we can get him out there for one or two (games)."

CF Travis Jankowski is getting an opportunity to play center with Jon Jay hurt. "We're more than covering that position right now," manager Andy Green said. "He's played well all year. He doesn't lack for confidence." On Thursday night, Jankowski went 2-for-5 with a RBI.

RHP Christian Friedrich needed 39 pitches to get through the third inning, almost assuring he wouldn't pitch deep into the game. But, he pitched well aside from the third inning in which he allowed all four of his runs. "I started rushing from one pitch to the next," Friedrich said. "I left that pitch to Duvall up. It's nice knowing (the bullpen) can come in behind me and do the job."