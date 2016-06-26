FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 26, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Derek Norris is among several Padres having a huge June. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring a run on Saturday, Norris has hit safely in 14 of 19 games. This after batting .167 in May.

CF Jon Jay was not available to even pinch-run on Saturday. He's been out of the Padres' lineup since being struck on the forearm by a pitch last Sunday. Jay is expected to be evaluated when the club returns home. At this point, the disabled list isn't a consideration, according to manager Andy Green.

LHP Drew Pomeranz enjoys taking batting practice during which he's prone to depositing more than a few balls in the seats. "I'm 5 o'clock lightning, for sure," Pomeranz said. On Saturday, he had a couple of big swings that counted. He hit his second career homer and had an RBI single for a career-high two RBIs.

RHP Erik Johnson will remain in the Padres rotation until at least the All-Star break. In fact, manager Andy Green indicated Saturday that he might go with a six-man rotation for the time being. Despite a 9.82 ERA since being acquired from the White Sox earlier this month, Johnson will stick around.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.