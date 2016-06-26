San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris is among several Padres having a huge June. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring a run on Saturday, Norris has hit safely in 14 of 19 games. This after batting .167 in May.

CF Jon Jay was not available to even pinch-run on Saturday. He's been out of the Padres' lineup since being struck on the forearm by a pitch last Sunday. Jay is expected to be evaluated when the club returns home. At this point, the disabled list isn't a consideration, according to manager Andy Green.

LHP Drew Pomeranz enjoys taking batting practice during which he's prone to depositing more than a few balls in the seats. "I'm 5 o'clock lightning, for sure," Pomeranz said. On Saturday, he had a couple of big swings that counted. He hit his second career homer and had an RBI single for a career-high two RBIs.

RHP Erik Johnson will remain in the Padres rotation until at least the All-Star break. In fact, manager Andy Green indicated Saturday that he might go with a six-man rotation for the time being. Despite a 9.82 ERA since being acquired from the White Sox earlier this month, Johnson will stick around.