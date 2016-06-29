FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
June 29, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Jon Jay is headed to the disabled list and San Diego will recall left fielder Alex Dickerson from Triple-A El Paso.

NOTES: OF Jon Jay is expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken right arm. Jay was batting .296 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 68 games.

RHP Paul Clemens was claimed by San Diego off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Clemens was 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts with the Marlins, giving up five home runs in 10 innings.

OF Alex Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Dickerson appeared in eight games with San Diego in May, batting .200 with one home run and four RBIs.

