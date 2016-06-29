San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

NOTES: OF Jon Jay is expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken right arm. Jay was batting .296 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 68 games.

OF Jon Jay could miss up to six weeks after the team got confirmation on Tuesday that he has a fractured right arm. Jay, the NL leader with 24 doubles, had been out more than a week, but earlier tests didn't reveal the break. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. "It's a slight fracture and didn't show up right away," manager Andy Green said. Jay was considered one of the team's few attractive trading pieces to be moved at the trading deadline. Those plans are in limbo due to the injury.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) will continue throwing on the side, and there is a chance he could toss a batting practice session by end of the five-game homestand. Ross hasn't pitched since Opening Day.

RHP Paul Clemens was claimed off waivers by San Diego. Clemens struggled in two starts with the Marlins this month, allowing seven runs -- including five homers -- in 10 innings. He was fortunate to get a win over the Chicago Cubs in Saturday despite giving up two homers and five walks in five innings. Clemens, 28, was 6-4 with a 3.30 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A New Orleans prior to his callup. "We were hoping we'd catch fire with Paul," manager Don Mattingly said. "We liked his stuff but it wasn't good enough for us, so we wanted to go in a little different direction."

OF Alex Dickerson was sizzling with Triple-A El Paso, where he led the PCL with a .382 average. So when John Jay (arm) was put on the disabled list, it was easy to see why the Padres turned to Dickerson for his second stint with the team this season. "When you go down there and hit almost .400, you open some eyes," manager Andy Green said. Dickerson will see playing time in left field. "He is not going to be a seven-day-a-week guy, but he is going to get his opportunity," Green added. Dickerson went 1-for-5 on Tuesday.

RHP Jon Edwards (right flexor strain) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. He is hoping to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery.

RHP Andrew Cashner (neck) was threw three scoreless innings for Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, allowing two hits on 38 pitches. "Everything was fine," manager Andy Green said. "He could be back in the rotation soon."