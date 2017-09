RHP Chris Paddack, Miami's eight-round pick in the 2015 draft, was traded Thursday to San Diego for RHP Fernando Rodney as the Marlins dealt a prospect for a veteran reliever. Paddack, 20, didn't allow a hit in his last 15 innings for Class A Greensboro and had a 0.95 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings in six starts.