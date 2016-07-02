San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cesar Vargas was transferred from the Padres' 15-day to 60-day disabled list Friday. Vargas has been out since May 29 with a flexor strain. He recently had a stem-cell injection, which means he won't be pitching for at least six weeks.

LHP Buddy Baumann, on the disabled list all season due to a lower back strain, was activated Friday and optioned to Triple-A El Paso. In 10 outings on a rehab assignment with El Paso, he went 1-0 with one save and a 1.46 ERA.

1B Wil Myers went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Friday against the Yankees. He is hitting .340 (37-for-109) over his last 29 games with 11 doubles, 12 homers, 27 runs, 35 RBIs and 20 walks. Myers has 13 homers this season at Petco Park, where the single-season home run record is 15.

RHP Paul Clemens, whom the Padres claimed off waivers on Wednesday, joined the team Friday. Although he has started, Clemens will become the long man in the San Diego bullpen.

RHP Erik Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with an elbow strain he sustained toward the end of his Tuesday outing against the Orioles. Johnson had an MRI exam Friday after experiencing discomfort on several pitches toward the end of the last inning he worked. Johnson is 0-4 with a 9.15 ERA in four starts since coming to the Padres in the trade that sent RHP James Shields to the White Sox. Johnson has allowed nine homers in 19 2/3 innings with San Diego.

RHP Jose Dominguez was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Dominguez was 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Chihuahuas.