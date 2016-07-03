San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz had a run of 14 straight scoreless innings snapped when the Yankees scored in the top of the sixth Saturday night. He worked seven innings for the second straight game and fifth time this season, equaling his career best. He allowed one run and five hits with seven strikeouts for his 10th quality start in 16 starts.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 0-for-4 Saturday night to end his seven-game hitting streak. He was 11-for-25 during the streak.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. hit his Padres' record third walk-off homer of the season Saturday night at Petco Park. It is the seventh walk-off homer of his career and the 11th walk-off hit of his career. The only other Padre with three walk-off career homers in the club's 13 seasons at Petco Park is Scott Hairston. Upton's previous walk-homer this season came April 16 (against Arizona) and May 20 (against the Dodgers). Upton is batting .368 (25-for-68) in the last 17 games with six homers, 12 RBIs and eight multi-hit games.

RF Matt Kemp is hitting .347 (26-for-75) with runners in scoring position this season. He has driven in 41 runs in RISP situations this season, the seventh-highest total in the major leagues and the fourth-highest total in the National League.