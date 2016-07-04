San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF-OF Alexi Amarista was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday morning to clear a roster spot for RHP Andrew Cashner, who returned from the disabled list. Amarista was hitting .256.

LF Alex Dickerson's two-run homer in the ninth inning on Sunday was his second of the season and his major league career. Dickerson is 3-for-13 since getting a second promotion from Triple-A El Paso on May 14.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 4-for-4 on Sunday with his fifth homer of the seasno, missing the second cycle in Padres history by a triple. It was the fourth four-hit game of Solarte's career. He is batting .422 (19-for-45) in his last 13 games since June 18 with four doubles, a home run, six RBIs and nine runs. Solarte has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 15-for-33.

RHP Andrew Cashner made just his fifth start Sunday since May 8 in his return from his second stint on the 15-day disabled list. Both of Cashner's trips to the disabled list had nothing to do with his right arm. He was out from May 9 to May 24 with a hamstring strain suffered May 8 while running the bases. His second trip to the disabled list started June 11 because of a neck sprain. Cashner allowed two runs (one earned), six hits and two walks in six innings Sunday.