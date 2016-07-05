San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf had struggled mightily since doubling in his first major league at-bat, amassing only four hits over his next 37 at bats. After a pair of fly ball outs in his first two plate appearances Monday, Schimpf doubled in the sixth and eighth innings for his first multi-hit game. Six of Schmpf's seven hits have gone for extra bases -- five doubles and a home run.

C Derek Norris had a strong performance cut short by a freak mishap. After striking out in his first two at-bats, Norris gave the Padres the lead for good with a sixth-inning home run. He added an RBI double in the top of the eighth, but left the game in the bottom of the inning after he was caught on the right arm by Brandon Drury's bat as the Arizona right fielder completed his swing. "It hit him on that nerve, the funny bone," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He couldn't get any feeling back in his hand. I think he's going to to be fine."

3B Yangervis Solarte hit his third home run in four games Monday at Chase Field this season, but said it's not intentional. "The ball goes out here but that's not really my focus," he said through an interpreter. "I'm just trying to make contact, hard contact." After going 1-for-4, Solarte is batting .408 (20 for 49) in his last 14 games.

CF Matt Kemp added to his career totals against the Diamondbacks, finishing 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and an RBI double. Kemp is third in career hits against the Diamondbacks with 159, nine behind Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez. His two runs scored gave him 100, one behind Gonzalez for third and he's fourth with 97 career RBIs against Arizona.

RHP Luis Perdomo earned his first win since June 15, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Padres manager Andy Green said Perdomo's success comes from a hard sinker, a pitch Perdomo was told to abandon two years ago in the Cardinals' organization. "I wasn't controlling it well so the team I was with told me not to throw it again," Perdomo said. The right-hander and his dominant pitch have found new life in San Diego after being selected in the Rule 5 draft. "He knows he belongs here," Green said. "I don't think there's a doubt."