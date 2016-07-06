San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf singled and homered for his second straight two-hit game. Seven of Schimpf's nine hits this season have gone for extra bases -- five doubles and two home runs.

C Derek Norris sat out Tuesday's game after he was hit on the left elbow with a swung bat Monday night. X-rays of Norris' elbow Monday night were negative but Padres manager Andy Green noted Norris had caught four straight games and was due for a day off. Norris, who is hitting .212 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs while appearing in 71 of the Padres' 84 games, said he expects to start Wednesday. "I'll get treatment during the day but I'll be alright," he said.

1B Wil Myers legged out a rare triple Tuesday night but wasn't sure he was going to head for the extra base until the last moment. "I didn't decide until I was rounding second," said Myers, who has two career triples. "Any ball I hit in the game I'm thinking two. I haven't had a lot of opportunity in my career to get more triples. Triples are hard to hit."

RF Matt Kemp continued his offensive assault against the Diamondbacks, adding another hit, run and RBI to his career totals against Arizona. Kemp tied Adrian Gonzalez with his 101st career run scored against the Diamondbacks, second only to Todd Helton's 150. Kemp also tied Barry Bonds for third place with 99 career RBIs against Arizona.

RHP Carlos Villanueva's season continues to be defined by a handful of innings. Including Arizona's two-run seventh inning, Villanueva has allowed 17 earned runs combined in five of his outings. He has thrown scoreless ball in 20 of his 34 and allowed one run in his other nine. Villanueva has given up three earned runs in his last two outings, each a two-inning stint.

LHP Christian Friedrich couldn't avoid the big inning Tuesday, allowing four consecutive hits to the top of the Arizona lineup in the third and letting all four score, the final three on Rickie Weeks Jr.'s deep home run to center. "It was the worst pitch at the wrong time," Friedrich said. Padres manager Andy Green said Friedrich was inches from escaping further damage but left a breaking ball to Paul Goldschmidt just over the plate instead of inside. "The curveball was the right pitch there, you just have to execute it."