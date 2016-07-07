San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea, who gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision in Arizona on Wednesday, will be pushed to the back of the rotation after the All-Star break in order to conserve his innings in his first full season in the rotation, manager Andy Green said. Rea would make his next start July 19 at St. Louis, giving him 12 days' rest. "It's difficult to keep a guy in the 150- to 160-innings range when you pitch him all year long," Green said. "We're doing what we can to protect him, to put him in a position to succeed." Rea pitched 139 innings at Class A Lake Elsinore in 2014 and 132 1/3 innings at three levels last year, including 31 2-3 in six starts with the Padres after being promoted in August. He has thrown 87 1/3 innings this season.

2B Ryan Schimpf has four homers in his last 23 at-bats, and three in his last six, after hitting two in the final game of a series at Arizona on Wednesday. He also hit one in the ninth inning Tuesday. "I've been working and preparing for this moment all the years I spent in the minor leagues, just practicing and playing like I would be here at some point," said Schimpf, 28, who signed as a minor league free agent after hitting 20-plus homers in each of his last four seasons in the Toronto system. Schimpf is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. "It might not look like it in the package, but he has a lot of power," San Diego manager Andy Green said.

RHP Jake Smith was claimed off waivers by San Diego from San Francisco and optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday. Smith, 26, was 2-1 with one save and a 7.08 ERA in 22 appearances at Double-A Richmond after going 4-4 with 16 saves and a 2.35 ERA in 56 games with Class A San Jose in 2015.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was unable to throw in the bullpen Wednesday as scheduled because he twisted his left ankle while doing exercises in his hotel room early in the day, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Ross has been on the disabled list since the first week of the season. He has missed 84 games.

LHP Drew Pomeranz is a candidate for a spot on the NL All-Star team when replacements are needed for Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (injured) and Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (scheduled to pitch Sunday). Manager Andy Green has spoken to Mets and NL All-Star manager Terry Collins about Pomeranz, who is 7-7 with a 3.65 ERA entering his scheduled start Thursday at the Dodgers. "There are obviously a lot of deserving starting pitchers in the National League, and I completely respect that," Green said. Pomeranz has thrown 95 innings in 16 starts this season.

2B Cory Spangenberg (left quad strain) is working out at the Padres' spring training facility in suburban Peoria and is expected to begin his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the All-Star break or shortly thereafter, manager Andy Green said. Spangenberg, who has been on the disabled list since April 20, is likely to need the full 20 rehab days before returning, Green said. "It's been a long time," Green said. "That's been a guy who we looked, based on his rookie year, to really be a catalyst for our offense. It's been a tough loss for us." Spangenberg hit .271 with 17 doubles, four homers and eight stolen bases last year.

RHP Brandon Morrow is 2-2 with a 6.69 ERA in eight minor league rehab appearances while returning from an August 2015 operation to repair a right shoulder impingement. "There have been some conversations whether it is best to put him in a starter role or a relief role right now," Padres manager Andy Green said. Morrow was used out of the bullpen in his first two major league seasons with Seattle in 2007-08 but has started 98 of his last 105 appearances while with Toronto and the Padres.

2B Jemile Weeks (right hamstring strain) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Jake Smith, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday. Weeks is working out at the Padres' spring training facility and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the All-Star break or shortly thereafter, manager Andy Green said.