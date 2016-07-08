San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf continues to flex his muscles, which surprises some in wake of his first multi-home run game in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks. However, Schimpf has hit at least 22 home runs in each of his last five years in the minors. Schimpf has given the team a nice lift after it lost Corey Spangenberg (quad) and Jemile Weeks (hamstring). He went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday.

RHP Tyson Ross' dismal season continues as his rehabilitation from a sore right shoulder has been delayed because of a sprained left ankle. Ross, who hasn't pitched since Opening Day, hurt his ankle while exercising in his hotel room on Wednesday. "I feel so bad for him," manager Andy Green said. "He wants to pitch so bad." Ross will let the ankle settle down before he resumes throwing.

1B Wil Myers was selected to his first Home Run Derby, which is Monday in San Diego. Myers leads the Padres with a career-high 19 homers. "It's been fun watching him play," manager Andy Green said. "In every part of his game, he is playing winning baseball."

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) continues to work at the team's facility in Arizona. Spangenberg could be sent out for a minor league assignment after the All-Star break. However, Ryan Schimpf has been playing well in Spangenberg's place.

2B Jemile Weeks (hamstring) is making progress in his extended spring training in Peoria, Ariz. Weeks could be shipped out on a minor league rehab assignment after the All-Star break.