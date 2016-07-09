San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris left Friday's game in the fourth inning after a baseline collision with Dodgers 2B Chase Utley. Norris suffered a bruised right quad muscle and will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

RHP Tyson Ross has been throwing long toss from about 120 feet. But his sprained ankle has not responded well and he has not been cleared to throw off a mound. Sidelined by a shoulder injury, Ross injured his ankle while doing exercises in his hotel room this week.

1B Will Myers has agreed to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby Monday at Petco Park, becoming the first Padres player to participate since Adrian Gonzalez in 2009. Myers said he will have his younger brother, Beau, pitch to him. Beau Myers just completed his freshman season at Appalachian State.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. had two home runs in Friday's loss, his 15th and 16th of the season. He also had a solo home run leading off Thursday's game. It was the first time since Sept. 22-23, 2012 that he has hit home runs in consecutive games.