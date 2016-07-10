FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 10, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Ryan Schimpf made a stellar defensive play in the fourth inning of Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With runners in scoring position, 2B Chase Utley hit a ground ball that ricocheted off the glove of RHP Luis Perdomo. Schimpf fielded the ball on the outfield grass behind second base and threw across his body to get Utley at first. At the plate, Schimpf went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

3B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to seven games by hitting his eighth home run of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first inning, Solarte propelled a 93 mph fastball from RHP Brandon McCarthy into the right-field bleachers for a two-run drive. Solarte, who finished 1-for-4, has hit in 17 of 19 games since June 8.

RHP Luis Perdomo induced 13 groundouts and issued no walks in his six innings yet suffered his second loss in three decisions. Perdomo allowed four runs (two earned) and nine hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six innings tied Perdomo's career high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.