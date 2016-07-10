San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf made a stellar defensive play in the fourth inning of Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With runners in scoring position, 2B Chase Utley hit a ground ball that ricocheted off the glove of RHP Luis Perdomo. Schimpf fielded the ball on the outfield grass behind second base and threw across his body to get Utley at first. At the plate, Schimpf went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

3B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to seven games by hitting his eighth home run of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first inning, Solarte propelled a 93 mph fastball from RHP Brandon McCarthy into the right-field bleachers for a two-run drive. Solarte, who finished 1-for-4, has hit in 17 of 19 games since June 8.

RHP Luis Perdomo induced 13 groundouts and issued no walks in his six innings yet suffered his second loss in three decisions. Perdomo allowed four runs (two earned) and nine hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six innings tied Perdomo's career high.