San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was purchased by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso Friday to replace LHP Drew Pomeranz, who was traded to Boston on Thursday for 18-year-old RHP Anderson Espinosa. Baumann, 28, looked ready to make his major league debut with the Padres out of spring training when he suffered a lower back strain. He had a 1.06 earned run average over 17 innings (13 appearances) with El Paso.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to replace Melvin Upton Jr. on the 25-man roster. Amarista was optioned to the Chihuahuas on July 3 and was 9-for-28 in seven games on this tour with El Paso with a double, a homer and 13 RBIs.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will make his debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. Manager John Farrell said he spoke with him late Thursday. Farrell also said Pomeranz will arrive in New York sometime Saturday and will throw his first bullpen session Sunday. Pomeranz was acquired Thursday from San Diego and it marks the fourth time in his career he has been traded. “He is eager to come in and pitch in this environment,” Farrell said.

2B Cory Spangenberg could miss the rest of the season, according to Padres manager Andy Green. Spangenberg was rehabbing in Arizona last week when he suffered a re-tear to the left quad muscle that he originally injured April 19. Spangenberg has not played since that date and also suffered an earlier setback when he started running.

RHP Paul Clemens should eventually take LHP Drew Pomeranz’s spot in the Padres rotation, although manager Andy Green said he is not sure who will start the in Pomeranz’s scheduled spot Sunday in the series finale against San Francisco. Clemens, 28, was claimed on waivers by the Padres on June 28 from Miami. He had made two starts for the Marlins this season and 14 for Triple-A New Orleans.

Melvin Upton Jr. was placed on bereavement leave Friday. He is scheduled to rejoin the Padres in St. Louis on Monday. With LHP Madison Bumgarner starting for the Giants Friday night, right-handed-hitting backup catcher Christian Bethancourt started in left for the Padres.

RHP Andrew Cashner is 3-0 in his career against San Francisco at Petco Park with a 2.27 earned run average in four starts. His win Friday night was his first since June 4.