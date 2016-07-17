FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Colin Rea has been pushed to the back of the rotation as the team tries to monitor is innings. Rea (5-3, 4.95) will start on Tuesday at St. Louis. Rea has thrown has thrown 56 innings. He has never thrown 140 innings in pro ball.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) continues to wait until the swelling goes down in his sprained ankle before throwing from the mound. That could be another week for Ross to wait. Ross, who was counted on to lead the rotation this year, hasn't pitched since starting on opening day.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will be added to the active roster Sunday when he is expected to throw his first bullpen session with the Red Sox. On Friday, manager John Farrell said Pomeranz will make his first start for Boston Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.

2B Cory Spangenberg will likely miss the rest of the season according to manager Andy Green. Spangenberg had been rehabbing a quad injury when he suffered a significant setback. Spangenberg was to be the every-day second baseman before he went on the disabled list April 20.

RHP Edwin Jackson will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, according to manager Andy Green. Jackson will take the place of LHP Drew Pomeranz, after he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He pitched eight games with Miami Marlins this year in a relief roles, going 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA.

