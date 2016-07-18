FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 19, 2016 / 5:07 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Buddy Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso after making his major league debut on Saturday. Baumann retired the only batter he faced. The Padres are overloaded with left-handed relievers -- they have three more -- which was among the reasons Baumann was shipped out.

C Derek Norris was given the day off after a night game, replaced by Christian Bethancourt. While Bethancourt smacked a home run on Sunday, Norris is expected to start when the Padres play at St. Louis on Monday. Norris did strike out in a pinch-hitting role.

RHP Edwin Jackson was called up from Triple-A El Paso. Jackson, who is playing with his 11th team in his 14-year career, is taking Drew Pomeranz's spot in the rotation. Pomeranz was traded last week to the Boston Red Sox.

RF Matt Kemp continues to swing a hot bat, hitting his second homer in consecutive days. Kemp has 18 homers, five shy of last year's total. Kemp has homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season and for the first times since May 27-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
