San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea gets the ball Wednesday when San Diego opens a day-night doubleheader in St. Louis. Rea hasn't pitched since July 6, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings, whiffing four, as he took a no-decision in a 13-6 win at Arizona. Rea is 0-1 in two career starts against the Cardinals, going five innings on April 24 in a no-decision.

LHP Keith Hessler was recalled as its 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader. Hessler, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona in May, was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and a save at Triple-A El Paso.

RHP Paul Clemens will get the call in the night portion of the doubleheader, his first start as a Padre. Clemens has appeared in three games out of the bullpen for San Diego, giving up two unearned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He was picked up off waivers from Miami June 28 after making two starts for it, going 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA.

RF Matt Kemp's homer in the fourth inning Monday night gave San Diego 108 for the season, keeping the team well ahead of pace to break the franchise record of 172 set in 1970.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who was supposed to start Wednesday night, has had his start pushed back to Thursday night's series finale. Cashner is coming off one of his best outings of the year, fanning a season-high nine in six innings as he bested Madison Bumgarner and San Francisco 4-1 Friday night. Cashner owns a 4-1 win over the Cardinals back on April 22.