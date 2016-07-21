San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was victimized by the long ball on Wednesday in losing the first game of a day-night doubleheader in St. Louis. Rea gave up eight hits and four runs -- all on three homers -- in six innings, walking three and fanning two. Rea can be a stopper on the days when he's on, but if he misses just a little bit, he gets crushed.

LHP Keith Hessler was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday to serve as San Diego's 26th man for the doubleheader. Hessler, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on May 10, is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and a save for the Chihuahuas in 20 appearances, striking out 32 in 25 1/3 innings. His addition gives the Padres four left-handers for the doubleheader.

2B Ryan Schimpf became the first San Diego player since Ruben Rivera 17 years ago to homer in both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday. While Schimpf isn't hitting for much for average at .227, his first 75 big league at-bats have produced seven homers and a robust .600 slugging percentage. If Schimpf can cut down on strikeouts, the Padres could have a find on their hands.

RHP Paul Clemens pitched decently in his first start for San Diego but lost because he challenged Jedd Gyorko twice and lost, giving up homers that led to a 3-2 defeat. Clemens pitched five innings, giving up four hits and three runs with two walks and five strikeouts, and might have shown enough to earn more starting assignments down the line from a team with a patchwork rotation.

RHP Andrew Cashner will get the call for Thursday night's series finale in St. Louis, unless he's traded before the game as some rumors suggest will happen. Cashner is coming off one of the best outings of the year, fanning a season-high nine in six innings as he bested Madison Bumgarner and San Francisco 4-1 on Friday night. Cashner owns a 4-1 win over the Cardinals back on April 22.