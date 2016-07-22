San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Keith Hessler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso Thursday after serving as San Diego's 26th man for Wednesday's day-night doubleheader. Hessler, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on May 10, is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and a save for the Chihuahuas in 20 appearances, striking out 32 in 25 1/3 innings. He should be back with the club in September, if not before then.

INF Alexi Amarista was optioned to Trple-A El Paso Thursday to make room for INF Brett Wallace on the 25-man roster. Amarista has batted .239 in 88 at-bats over two stints with the Padres this year, driving in a pair of runs. Amarista figures to be back in September when the rosters expand to 40 men, if not sooner, and could always get moved to a contender due to his versatility.

INF Brett Wallace was activated from the paternity list and San Diego optioned INF Alexi Amarista to Triple-A El Paso. Wallace's wife, Taylar, gave birth to the couple first child on Monday. .

INF Brett Wallace was activated Thursday off the paternity list and was available for duty off the bench in St. Louis. Wallace missed the last three games to be with his wife, Taylar, as she gave birth to the couple's first child on Monday, a boy named Beckett. Wallace, who fanned as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, is hitting .209 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 158 at-bats.

RHP Andrew Cashner pitched well for a second straight start but saw his win wiped out when the bullpen blew a 5-1 eighth inning lead. Cashner, who is rumored to be on the trading block, fanned eight and walked none in 5 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run. Cashner says improved command of his slider has been a key to striking out 17 in two outings since the All-Star break.

RHP Luis Perdomo gets the start Friday night when San Diego opens a weekend series in Washington. Perdomo was no-decisioned Saturday in the Padres' 7-6, 10-inning win over San Francisco, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs off eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts. This will be his first career appearance against the Nationals.