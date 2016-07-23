San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jorge Ona, 19, was signed Friday by the Padres as international player out of Cuba. "I was aware of the signing," manager Andy Green said. "It is a heck of a commitment from a financial perspective. Some of these (young) guys are going to end up stars. We hope Jorge is one of them."

1B Wil Myers got the night off Friday after the Padres played a doubleheader Wednesday in St. Louis and then the heat index was 120 on Thursday night in St. Louis. Manager Andy Green said he plans to have Myers in the lineup Saturday against Max Scherzer.

RHP Paul Clemens graduated from Robinson High in Fairfax, Va., about 25 miles from Nationals Park. He broke several records set by LHP Javier Lopez, now a reliever for the San Francisco Giants. He was not used Friday in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals.

RHP Edwin Jackson, 35, starts Saturday at Washington. Jackson, a former Nationals starter, makes his second start with the Padres. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against the San Francisco Giants and gave three runs on one hit.

LHP Matt Thornton pitched for the Nationals out of the bullpen in 2015. He appeared in 60 games with Washington and had 2.18 ERA. He was not used Friday in Washington and has a 6.75 ERA in 14 games.

OF Matt Kemp hit a solo homer in the first Friday off Tanner Roark and a three-run shot in the fifth. Kemp, after some rest during the All-Star break, has six homers in his last six games. He has 22 homers this season -- one shy of the 23 he hit last year. "Am I refueled? I think everyone is pretty much refueled. It is always good to get some time off and clear your mind and come back and try to have a good second half," Kemp said.

RHP Luis Perdomo (4-4) gave up four hits while striking out three with one walk in seven innings in his ninth career start to get the win Friday. He has now allowed three runs or less in seven of his last eight starts and has yielded just 12 earned runs in his last five outings. "I just followed my plan," he said through a translator. "At the end of the day, it's facing a major league lineup, whoever we're facing. I followed my plan, I kept my pitches low and I was able to use the sinker to get some outs."

RHP Ryan Buchter was drafted by the Nationals in 2005 in the 33rd round and didn't make his big league debut until 2014 with the Atlanta Braves. He was not used Friday and has a 3.14 ERA in 46 games.