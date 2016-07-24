San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cesar Vargas (right elbow soreness) has been on the disabled list since May 29 and has not been able to throw yet. "He's not completely tension free when he goes to outer limits of mobility. I wouldn't call it pain, it's just got some tension in there and until they get rid of that tension they don't want him throwing," manager Andy Green said.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) has been on the disabled list since April 9 and has not been able to get on the mound. "His arm feels really good. It's still just taking time. There's talk of getting in a flat ground here in the near future," manager Andy Green said Saturday.

1B Wil Myers was back in the starting lineup on Saturday after a day off Friday. It was rough night as he was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He was called out on strikes in the eighth inning with a runner on third for the last out.

RHP Edwin Jackson, 35, allowed just two runs in six innings. He did not figure in the decision Saturday. "It feels good being able to come out and give the team a chance to win," Jackson said. "That's a great hitting team. It was a great outing, we just came up short." It was the second start for Jackson with the Padres. "He was good. He gave us an opportunity to win a baseball game. He threw the ball well," San Diego manager Andy Green said of Jackson. He took a no-hitter into his start on July 17 against the San Francisco Giants and he gave three runs and one hit.

LF Melvin Upton, Jr. could be traded to an American League East team, ESPN reported, and FOX Sports said the Baltimore Orioles could be a landing spot. The Orioles had director of player personnel John Stockstill at Friday and Saturday's games in Washington. "We've chatted a little bit," Padres manager Andy Green said of Upton before Saturday's game. "Right now it's out in the distance. He's in the situation where multiple teams are after him, multiple teams are in the chase for a pennant, and winning the World Series. He's done all the things for people to take notice that he is the player from back in Tampa." Upton broke in with Tampa Bay in 2004 and also played for the team from 2006-12.

LHP Christian Friedrich will get the start in the series finale on Sunday. He lost his fourth straight decision on Monday in St. Louis, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Andrew Cashner could also be dealt, according to several sources. "The way that Andrew has taken the ball out his last two starts have been his best two starts of the year, so it's (the rumors) clearly not impacting him," Green said. Cashner is 4-7 with a 4.79 ERA in 15 starts.

RHP Ryan Buchter was drafted by the Nationals in 2005 in the 33rd round and didn't make his big league debut until 2014 with the Atlanta Braves. He was not used Friday and has a 3.07 ERA in 47 games. He pitched a scoreless inning on Saturday.